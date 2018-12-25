MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – GoFundMe says it has issued refunds to everyone who contributed to a campaign involving a homeless veteran from Philadelphia who prosecutors allege schemed with a New Jersey couple to scam donors out of $400,000.

Kate McClure, Mark D’Amico and former marine Johnny Bobbitt face theft and conspiracy charges.

A GoFundMe page for Bobbitt claimed he spent his last $20 to buy gas for McClure.

Prosecutors say they made it all up and actually spent the money on luxury items and casino trips. McClure has alleged she was duped by D’Amico, whose lawyer denied the allegations..

GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne said Tuesday that “all donors who contributed to this GoFundMe campaign have been fully refunded.” He said the organization is cooperating fully with law enforcement.

