NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s the time of year for eating and drinking.

NEW STUDY ON HOLIDAY DRINKING

Scientists in Seattle say holiday revelers should watch out for “party palpitations”: Irregular, rapid heartbeats. It’s not the mistletoe, it’s from drinking even moderate amounts of alcohol.

The condition is usually harmless, but cardiologists say a persistent rapid heartbeat should be checked and may be linked to a higher stroke risk.

FAST FOOD HEALTHIER THAN YOUR HOLIDAY MEAL?

You’ve probably heard that on average, Americans might gain as much as five pounds by the time 2019 rolls around. So avoid fast food restaurants. Turns out, fast food restaurants may actually be a healthier choice when dining out compared to sit-down chain restaurants.

According to the British Medical Journal, a meal at a fast food restaurant has 268 fewer calories on average. Even comparing individual food items sold at both types of restaurants, similar items were more calories at the sit-down chain restaurants. Read the calorie count on those chain menus.

NEW DRUG SHOWS PROMISE AGAINST CHILDREN LEUKEMIA

Finally, there’s some good news on common pediatric leukemias: A new combination drug could be on the horizon. Scientists at Northwestern University have discovered two successful therapies that slowed the progression of the cancer in mice. The next step will be to test the drug on humans. Better yet, the new approach could be effective against so-called solid tumors like breast and prostate cancers.

There’s still a lot of the holiday season left, so read the calorie count on those chain restaurant menus. And if your heart is racing at a party, go for some water or juice instead of another drink.

A study from the Harvard Scool of Medicine says eggnog can set you back 500 calories, while wine or cocktails could be as much as 225.

It also shows drinking on an empty stomach could increase your appetite.