By Mark McIntyre,

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s another brisk December day as we get closer to the end of the year. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day, and occasional breezes will make our high temps in the 40s feel like the mid 30s… dress for warmth!

Tomorrow will be a day of change as clouds increase ahead of our next chance for rain on Friday. It’ll be another cold day tomorrow as we top out near 40 degrees, and it looks like we stay dry during the daylight and through the midnight hour.

Friday looks like it could be a repeat of last Friday – soggy, windy, and mild with highs in the upper 50s! We’ll keep an eye on how this rainstorm evolves over the coming days…make sure you know where your rain gear is!