By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Tranquil and chill describes the next 48 hours. We should have temps around seasonal the next two days, which mean they will be in the lower 40s. Waking up to a chilly morning, we can expect lots of 20s around the area, but NYC might be closer to 30°. Still below freezing.

Thursday night clouds build ahead of a large system that stretches from Canada down to the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a rain maker, otherwise we’d have a giant blizzard. Temps get up into the 50s Friday before another system arrives on Sunday. This one could be cold enough for some snow! Check back in shortly and often. Happy Holidays!