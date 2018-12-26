OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS Philly) — Four people are dead after a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway south of Exit 81 in Berkeley Township.

Officials say all four victims in a car died when it slammed into the back of a tanker truck. The driver of the tanker truck was not seriously hurt.

Crews are getting ready to tow the car that was involved in a crash with a tanker truck here in @TomsRiver. It happened just before 3 this morning. Four people are dead @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/6DwJjpxuCx — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 26, 2018

New Jersey State Police are investigating the cause of the fatal accident.

Two right lanes are shut down as police investigate.

There is no word on the identities of the victims.