NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenage boy died Wednesday during basketball practice at his high school in Queens.

Sources tell CBS2 16-year-old Lenny Pierre complained of dizziness and vomited before collapsing around noon inside John Browne High School in Flushing.

Lenny was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

Sources say the boy has no documented medical history, and there were no immediate indications that drugs played a role in the fatal medical episode.

The city’s Medical Examiner will work to determine the exact cause of death.