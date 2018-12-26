CBSN New YorkWatch Now

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for four men accused of brutally attacking a subway passenger in Brooklyn.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspects jumping off the L train and onto the Junius Street station platform in Brownsville.

Investigators say last Wednesday night they began punching and kicking the 18-year-old victim.

Police say the four then snatched his phone, wallet and headphones.

He was rushed to Brookdale hospital with a broken nose and back pain.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.

