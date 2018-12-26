NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Prosecutor say five homeless men seen on video clashing with a police officer on a Lower East Side subway platform could still face criminal charges.

The men were cited for sleeping on the station floor, not the fight.

Sleeping in the station is a violation of transit rules, but not a crime, and it hasn’t been prosecuted since 2016 under a policy that reels in prosecuting those kinds of low-level violations.

Prosecutors say they were not aware of the men’s encounter with the officer when they made the decision not to prosecute them for sleeping in the station.

The incident has spurred a debate about how to handle low level transit crime.

Officer Syed Ali fought off the group of drunk men underground at the station near East Broadway and Rutgers Street.

The incident has sparked controversy, with many officials calling for harsher punishment for the men.

What extraordinary professionalism and bravery by NYPD Officer Syed Ali. Attacking our men and women in uniform won’t ever be tolerated. The NYPD is upping its presence at this station and others to ensure officers have the support they need. https://t.co/rWEAf48DEk — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 25, 2018

Cell phone video taken inside the East Broadway subway station shows Officer Ali fighting off the four men with a baton. Authorities say the men were intoxicated.

Investigators say Ali stepped in to help a woman who was being harassed by the men on the platform Sunday night.

During the encounter, one of the men fell onto the subway tracks.

Kudos to this NY cop on his performance. His situation is a reminder to New Yorkers & their political leaders that NYC’s decline in the 70s & 80s began in the subways. The quality-of-life declines & warning signs are all there for it to happen once again. https://t.co/9ElS54V4NM pic.twitter.com/68DKn5NKKX — Bill Bratton (@CommissBratton) December 25, 2018

“It’s alarming to think about being the woman and also being the person who was drunk and attacked the officer and went on the train tracks,” said subway rider Mia Ryan.

Ali immediately called for the trains to be stopped. The man who fell into the tracks was not injured.

All four of the man were arrested and taken in for a psychological evaluation.

I visited @NYPDTransit Task Force in North Brooklyn to thank Officer Syed Ali for his quick action to defend civilians and himself against five individuals attacking on a subway platform. Officer Ali showed restraint & discipline in how he de-escalated the situation. pic.twitter.com/xLe996P5ti — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) December 25, 2018

Ali, an Army veteran was praised by police and city officials for deescalating the situation, but some are now slamming the Manhattan District Attorney’s office for not charging the men with attacking the officer.

“These people need to be charged. A message needs to be sent that if you attack an officer for doing his or her job we need to send a strong message,” said City Council member Chaim Deutsch. “We have a crisis in this city. We have homeless people sleeping throughout our transit system and our streets.”

CBS2 has reached out to the DA’s office, who says the men were arrested for a non-penal law violation, and that’s why they were not formally charged.

Patrick Lynch, the head of the police union, called the move another example of the DA’s attempt to “decriminalize behavior in the subways.”

Former Police Commissioner Bill Bratton warned on Twitter that the failure to enforce quality of life offenses, especially in the subways, would bring back the high crime level of the 1970s and 1980s.

The incident is one of the latest in a string of subway assaults. While police say crime is down citywide, transit crime is up 2.5 percent compared to this time last year.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also chimed in online two days after the attack, saying acts like this will not be tolerated. He also announced increased patrols around subway stations to ensure rider safety.