NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenage girl was killed in a fire in Queens Wednesday night, officials tell CBS2.

The blaze broke out around 8:30 p.m. inside a strip of garden apartments on Merrick Boulevard near Roy Wilkins Park in Saint Albans.

Firefighters say they had difficulty fighting the flames because of heavy clutter inside the building.

To other people were rushed to the hospital. Their condition wasn’t immediately known.

Crews brought the fire under control in under an hour. The cause remains under investigation.