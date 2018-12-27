Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! We have bright skies to start off the and overall, it’ll be a decent day. Bundle up though, it is on the cold side waking up. Clouds will be on the increase through the PM hours, but it stays dry. Temps will climb to around 40.

Rain begins to move late tonight, mainly after midnight. In the overnight hours, the higher elevations N&W could start out with a wintry mix, but it would be very short lived as warmer air surges in. Friday looks like a near repeat of last week… periods of rain, gusty winds, and very mild. Some locations will certainly hit 60!

Things clear out Saturday, but temps will be dropping through the day, much like last weekend.

Have a good one!