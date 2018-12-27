CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Coney Island, home invasion, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have identified the man they say punched and robbed an elderly woman on Christmas morning.

Marc Malone Suspect In Home Invasion, Assault And Robbery Of Elderly Brooklyn Woman IDd

Marc Malone is suspected of invading the home of an elderly Brooklyn woman. (credit: NYPD)

The NYPD says they’re looking for 50-year-old Marc Malone.

Investigators say Malone entered the victim’s Coney Island apartment and went through her belongings as she watched in terror.

Luybov Faynshteyn Suspect In Home Invasion, Assault And Robbery Of Elderly Brooklyn Woman IDd

Luybov Faynshteyn (credit: CBS2)

Police say the victim, who is in her 80s, managed to push her emergency medical alert button, and that Malone snatched it and ran away.

Police say the victim is disabled and relies on home health aides.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s