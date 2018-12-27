NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have identified the man they say punched and robbed an elderly woman on Christmas morning.

The NYPD says they’re looking for 50-year-old Marc Malone.

Investigators say Malone entered the victim’s Coney Island apartment and went through her belongings as she watched in terror.

Police say the victim, who is in her 80s, managed to push her emergency medical alert button, and that Malone snatched it and ran away.

Police say the victim is disabled and relies on home health aides.

