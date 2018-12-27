NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenage girl was killed in a fire in Queens Wednesday night, officials tell CBS2.

The blaze broke out around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday inside a strip of garden apartments on Merrick Boulevard near Roy Wilkins Park in Saint Albans.

The girl, identified as Lamonies Smith, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two others were injured, a 56-year-old woman was taken to Queens Hospital Center in critical condition and a 76-year old woman is in serious condition at Jamaica Hospital.

Firefighters say they had difficulty fighting the flames because of heavy clutter inside the building.

Crews brought the fire under control in under an hour. The cause remains under investigation.