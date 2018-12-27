NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The U.S. Senate will be back in session as the partial government shutdown enters it’s sixth day, but even with senate in session, most lawmakers remain home on their holiday break.

They will be given 24-hours notice before any vote that could possibly put an end the shutdown.

The shutdown is affecting nine federal departments, and 800,000 workers are involved.

Most of them staying home, but those with jobs considered essential for safety and security are working without pay government. Workers will eventually be reimbursed, but the lack of cash flow is difficult.

“On a human level, it’s unfortunate people who work for the federal government become pawns in things like this,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

What’s Open, What’s Closed



An accountant told cbs2 the closure of IRS offices is a minor inconvenience, for now. If the shutdown drags on for several weeks, it could create a backlog in resolving tax issues.