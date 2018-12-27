NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An electric emergency at a Con Edison facility in Queens lit the night sky across much of New York City ablaze and spawned a flurry of social media reaction Thursday night.

The NYPD says a transformer exploded at the utility company’s facility in Astoria shortly after 9 p.m.

ADVISORY: The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. The fire is under control, will update as more info becomes available. Follow @fdny, @NYPD114pct and @conedison. pic.twitter.com/fdzQKs1wVV — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2018

Mayor Bill de Blasio spokesman Eric Philips tweeted that “scattered” power outages were reported, including at LaGuardia Airport.

Flying into Newark and theres a huge green light emanating from upper Manhattan.. ANYONE KNOW WHAT THIS IS? 👽 pic.twitter.com/0Cz6hfoA3g — a𐐒Bi (@abbipress) December 28, 2018

People immediately took to social media to post images of the sky across the city illuminated by an eerie blue-green light.

Glow over New York City that lasted a couple minutes, possible large transformer explosion? pic.twitter.com/KPzVlvceGB — Chief Ken Ferrante (@KenFerrante) December 28, 2018

What was the bright blue light and tons of smoke that just lit up the sky? @News12BX @CBSNewYork @ABC7NY @NY1 pic.twitter.com/m1jfNCDVPC — Amanda Oliveira Lima (@MsOliveiraLima) December 28, 2018

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the transformer explosion.

