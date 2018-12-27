Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An electric emergency at a Con Edison facility in Queens lit the night sky across much of New York City ablaze and spawned a flurry of social media reaction Thursday night.
The NYPD says a transformer exploded at the utility company’s facility in Astoria shortly after 9 p.m.
Mayor Bill de Blasio spokesman Eric Philips tweeted that “scattered” power outages were reported, including at LaGuardia Airport.
People immediately took to social media to post images of the sky across the city illuminated by an eerie blue-green light.
It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the transformer explosion.
Stick with CBSNewYork.com for more on this breaking story.