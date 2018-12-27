CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (Hoodline) – Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these three ideas for what to do in New York City this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Marine Corps Holiday Classic

See the country’s top high school track and field stars compete in an indoor track and field facility. The event is in its 19th year.

When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
Where: 216 Fort Washington Ave.
Admission: $20 (Reserved Row 3 & 4); $30 (Reserved Row 1 & 2)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Pom-Poms

Pop Gun presents musical performances by headliners The Pom-Poms, along with Maxo and Leon Chang. The Pom-Poms are a rave-pop duo, made up of Kitty and Sam Ray.

When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 6- 9:30 p.m.
Where: Elsewhere (Zone One), 599 Johnson Ave.
Admission: $10 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Museum of Interesting Things Windup Circus Secret Speakeasy

The Museum of Interesting Things is holding a Windup Circus Speakeasy. Watch 16mm short films, listen to original vinyl records and get your drink on. Circus stunts will also be performed.

When: Sunday, Dec. 30, 6-10 p.m.
Where: The Museum of Interesting Things Secret Speakeasy, 177 Prince St.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

