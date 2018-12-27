NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were on the scene of a suspected marijuana grow house in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

Chopper 2 was over the scene in the Marble Hill section of the borough. Fire officials initially responded to reports of down wires near a building on Jacobus Place near West 225th Street. Utility crews were also called in, CBS2’s Jim Smith reported.

From there, reports started coming in about a possible marijuana grow house found in an apartment. Law enforcement quickly converged on the area. The sidewalk was taped off and members of both the FDNY and NYPD could be seen on the street outside the building.

