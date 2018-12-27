MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (CBS Local) — Two Ohio cousins are being hailed as heroes after they saved the lives of a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

Rayfield Hallman and Steven William Wood were driving home Sunday night in Maple Heights, just outside Cleveland, when they spotted an unconscious woman on the ground in the doorway of her home and a very small child sleeping on her mother’s chest, shivering in the bitter cold.

“I was talking on the phone and I was like, man this doesn’t look too good,” Hallman told WEWS. “I ended up pulling back and tried to communicate with her through my car but I didn’t get a response at all.”

The little girl was awakened as the two men approached.

“Are OK?” Hallman said he asked. “She’s like, ‘my mommy, my mommy.'”

Hallman and Wood called 911 and as they awaited emergency responders to arrive, they put the toddler in their vehicle and got her out of the cold. They even helped corral the family’s small poodle, which had gotten out of the home.

The woman, 42-year-old Latonya Perry, had suffered from seizures of an unknown cause. She was transported to Marymount Hospital. She was treated and returned home on Wednesday.

“I’m blessed, God is so good. You saved my life,” Perry said during a phone call to one of the good Samaritans.

“I’m just glad I was just able to recognize the situation and be a blessing to your life,” responded Rayfield Hallman. “I’m glad you’re OK.”

“Rayfield and Steven’s decision to show concern for another person probably saved not only the woman’s life, but possibly saved the life of her daughter,” the Maple Heights Police Department wrote on its Facebook page. “I’m sure that other people drove past and decided not to do anything, but because Rayfield and Steven decided to show a high level of character and compassion, the woman, her daughter and her dog should be fine.”

Police presented both men with restaurant gift cards for “showing everyone else that compassion for our fellow man is still an applicable characteristic in our world.”