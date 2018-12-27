PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A “mooing” violation was cited this morning for a cow loose on a New Jersey highway.

A loose bovine was first spotted on Route 19 just south of Route 80 near Paterson around 4 a.m. this morning.

The cow has been captured and secured to the back of a tow truck, but not before causing some beef with drivers.

The runaway cow snarled traffic on the roadway for about an hour.

It’s unclear how the cow got on the highway but police say it’s tagged, which will help in the search for its owner.