CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:cow, Local TV, New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A “mooing” violation was cited this morning for a cow loose on a New Jersey highway.

A loose bovine was first spotted on Route 19 just south of Route 80 near Paterson around 4 a.m. this morning.

The cow has been captured and secured to the back of a tow truck, but not before causing some beef with drivers.

The runaway cow snarled traffic on the roadway for about an hour.

It’s unclear how the cow got on the highway but police say it’s tagged, which will help in the search for its owner.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s