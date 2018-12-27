CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating the death of a Queens teenager who collapsed during basketball practice Wednesday at his high school.

Lenny Pierre, 16, complained of dizziness and vomited before collapsing around noon inside John Browne High School in Flushing.

Lenny was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

Lenny Pierre (credit: Family)

His morhter said he had no known health issues and recently got a clean bill of health during a preseason checkup.

“He loved basketball,” mom Edna Georges said. “Sometimes they say you die doing what you love. He died doing what he loves and I just want the world to know I lost a great person.”

Department of Education Richard Carranza called it “a tragic loss.”

“My heart is with this student’s family, team, and school community,” he continued.

“As a parent, and as a father of student athletes, I can only imagine the pain and sorrow being felt by Lenny’s family, loved ones, and classmates” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “On behalf of 8.6 million New Yorkers, I extend our deepest condolences.”

The city’s Medical Examiner will work to determine the exact cause of death.

