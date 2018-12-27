BAGHDAD, Iraq (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump is back from his surprise trip overseas to visit U.S. troops.

The president and first lady Melania Trump greeted service members Wednesday night at an Air Force base in Germany during a refueling stop for Air Force One. Earlier in the day they traveled to Iraq where they visited an air base west of Baghdad.

.@FLOTUS Melania and I were honored to visit our incredible troops at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq. GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.! pic.twitter.com/rDlhITDvm1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2018

They spent several hours talking with service members and posing for pictures. The president also spoke about his decision to pull troops out Syria, saying gains against ISIS have made the move possible.

For more coverage of the president’s trip to Iraq, see CBSNews.com.