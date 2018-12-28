By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s finally Friday! The last day of our shortened workweek will be a soaker and it’ll be warm. Expect waves of rain through the afternoon, possibly heavy at times.

Many spots in New Jersey could be dealing with roadway and stream flooding, as up to 1.5 inches of rain can be expected. As for temps, some spots will be flirting with 60 degrees!

The rain will taper off after the evening commute and it’ll remain cloudy and damp overnight. Expect fog and some drizzle with temps only fluctuating a few degrees overnight – upper 40s and low 50s.

Saturday’s high temp will be reached before ya wake up, and temps will slowly fall into the 40s by the afternoon. It’ll be bright and breezy as another cold front works through.

Sunday will be the colder half of the weekend with bright skies and temps only in the upper 30s, so bundle up! As for the all-important New Year’s Eve forecast…stay tuned for the latest!