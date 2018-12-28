BREAKINGCon Edison Transformer Explosion In Queens Lights Sky, Social Media Ablaze
Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Grab the umbrella if you’re headed out this morning, you’ll need it! Rain moved in overnight and will continue through much of the daylight hours as temps climb into the upper 50s and low 60s today.

MD Today Highs 1 12/28 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of the area. Winds will also be on the breezy side today… even downright windy near the coast where winds may gust to 40 mph at times.

Nu Tu 7Day Auto 3 1 12/28 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

It’ll taper off by early evening, and skies will gradually clear overnight. Very similar to last Saturday, temps will be warmest before sunrise and then fall into the 40s (and eventually 30s) through the day.

Sunday looks like a mix of sun & clouds, but much colder with highs only in the upper 30s.

