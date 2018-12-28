NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — LaGuardia Airport resumed normal full operations overnight after an electrical emergency at a Con Edison substation in Queens lit the night sky across much of New York City and spawned a flurry of social media reaction.

The NYPD says a transformer exploded at the utility company’s facility in Astoria shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday, reports CBS’2 Natalie Duddridge.

Power is operational at all terminals at #LGA. Please contact your airline for the status of your flight. [28] — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) December 28, 2018

An electrical fault at the 138,000-volt Astoria east substation caused a flash, emitting a halo of light from the facility at 20th Avenue and 32nd Street.

Thousands of people posted cell phone video of the glowing blue hue that was magnified by last night’s cloud cover and could be seen from miles away.

There were no injuries, but some residents reported temporary power outages.

LaGuardia Airport had to run on backup generators, causing a ground stop and delaying flights from taking off for at least an hour, but was running again around 11 p.m.

The explosion also knocked out power out at Rikers Island, and some subway lines were disrupted including on the E, F, and R trains and the 7 line.

“We received numerous 911 calls, one that reported a plane crash,” said NYPD Deputy Inspector Osvaldo Nunez. “All the other calls were related to explosions.”

The fire department and Con Edison crews responded and restored all major transmission lines. Authorities say the system has been stabilized

“It was an explosion like fire, like a ball of fire,” one woman told CBS2. “One boom, and then boom boom boom boom boom!”

“I was on my phone and then the WiFi goes out and then the entire building goes black and everyone’s crowding around a window and I see this white-blue big ball of light and all of it goes dark,” one woman said.

People immediately took to social media to post images of the sky across the city illuminated by an eerie blue-green light.

Flying into Newark and theres a huge green light emanating from upper Manhattan.. ANYONE KNOW WHAT THIS IS? 👽 pic.twitter.com/0Cz6hfoA3g — a𐐒Bi (@abbipress) December 28, 2018

Explosion in #Astoria?! @CBSNewYork #cbsnewyork this video was taken by my friend Tim Nestorak from Sunnyside. You can use! Please credit Tim 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/fTUu9mH63C — Ellen Minkin (@EllenMinkin) December 28, 2018

Glow over New York City that lasted a couple minutes, possible large transformer explosion? pic.twitter.com/KPzVlvceGB — Chief Ken Ferrante (@KenFerrante) December 28, 2018

What was the bright blue light and tons of smoke that just lit up the sky? @News12BX @CBSNewYork @ABC7NY @NY1 pic.twitter.com/m1jfNCDVPC — Amanda Oliveira Lima (@MsOliveiraLima) December 28, 2018

@CBSNewYork landing at LaGuardia and the powers out. pic.twitter.com/v5WG1lX8mL — Greg Samms (@RN_Greg) December 28, 2018