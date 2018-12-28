NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The man of suspected of entering an elderly Brooklyn woman’s home and roughing her up during a Christmas day robbery has been arrested.

The NYPD said Friday that Marc Malone, 50, was arrested.

Marc Malone Wanted for a Robbery on 12/25/18 at 6:45 AM in the #ConeyIsland section of #brooklyn @NYPD60Pct has been apprehended!!!! Thank you too all concerned #NewYorkers who called in Tips! Together we are Crime Stoppers #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/N5elvMPW9L — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 28, 2018

“Thank you to all concerned New Yorker who called in tips!” the NYPD Crime Stoppers tweeted.

The NYPD identified Malone as a suspect in the incident Thursday.

They say he allegedly entered the Luybov Faynshteyn’s Coney Island apartment and rummaged through her belongings as she watched.

Faynshteyn, 87, managed to push her emergency medical alert button, but Malone allegedly snatched it and ran away.

“She said that he grabbed her and started slapping and punching her in the face and in the head,” said Faynshteyn’s nice Marina Fedorovsky.

Malone has had previous run-ins with the law. Malone was arraigned and released without bail following a laundromat robbery in August. In December, after he failed to appear in court on the robbery charge, a warrant was issued. On Dec. 13, he was arrested for trespassing and possession at a Coney Island NYCHA building. He was arraigned the next day and bail was set at $1, which is apparently not uncommon since his outstanding warrant on the robbery charge would require him to be held. On Dec. 19, Malone was released after posting bail.

On Dec. 25 Faynshteyn was attacked and robbed.

“In New York state, bail or bond is used as an assurance that a defendant will return to court. It is not meant to be punitive or prospective. Judges arraign defendants based on the charges along with the facts and circumstances of the case immediately in front of them. Prosecutors and the defense bar have their chance to argue regarding what bail the judge may or may not set,” said Lucian Chalfen of the Office of Court Administration.