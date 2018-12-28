NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Who said new year’s celebrations are just for grown-ups?

Some kids participated in an early celebration at the Children’s Museum on Friday, sharing their wishes and resolutions for 2019.

For parents with little ones, there’s still time to get in on the New Year’s fun. The museum is also hosting a ball drop and parade for families to ring in the New year early.

The event will be held on Monday, Dec. 31, from noon to 4 p.m. so kids of all ages can count down and witness the magic of the New Year’s ball drop before their bedtimes.

Afterwards, DJ Ayo NiSh! will be hosting an all-ages dance party.

The event is free with museum admission. For more details, see the Children’s Museum website.

