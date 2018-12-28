BRIGHT NIGHTCon Edison Transformer Explosion In Queens Lights Sky, Social Media Ablaze
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Local rail lines are adding more trains ahead of what’s expected to be a busy weekend of travel for New Year’s Eve.

The Long Island Rail Road will operate 13 extra trains leaving Penn Station from noon to 4 p.m. today.

Metro-North Railroad will operate 18 extra trains departing Grand Central between 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Staten Island Railway customers will be able to catch earlier afternoon express trains.

There will be one express train and one local train awaiting every ferry boat this afternoon through 8 p.m.

