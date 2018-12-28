BRIGHT NIGHTCon Edison Transformer Explosion In Queens Lights Sky, Social Media Ablaze
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Friday marks a crucial deadline for bankrupt retailer Sears to decide if the company survives or will be liquidated.

It’s the last chance for potential buyers to come forward with bids.

Sears has told a bankruptcy court it has received several bids. The only public offer comes from the hedge fund controlled by Sears chairman Eddie Lampert, though it’s not yet an official bid.

Sears and Kmart’s parent company filed for bankruptcy, and it plans to close 142 of its worst-performing stores.

The company has already closed hundreds of stores this year, and it could close even more locations as the bankruptcy process proceeds.

Store closures of Sears and Kmart locations announced in October ahead of today’s planned deadline included the following:

Alabama

Sears:
1001 Rainbow Dr., Gadsden

Arizona

Sears:
3177 Chandler Village Dr., Chandler
7611 W Thomas Rd., Phoenix-Desert Sky
6515 E Southern Ave., Mesa/East
3150 S 4th Ave., Yuma
2250 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista

Arkansas

Kmart:
2821 East Main St., Russellville

California

Kmart:
215 W Hanford/Armona Rd, Lemoore
1351 E Hatch Rd., Modesto
375 E Alessandro Blvd, Riverside
3247 W Noble Ave., Visalia
912 County Line Rd., Delano
2530 S Euclid Ave., Ontario
3968-A Missouri Flat Rd., Placerville

Sears:
3001 Ming Ave, Bakersfield
1401 N Montebello Blvd, Montebello
100 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos
100 Vintage Faire Mall, Modesto
3751 S Dogwood Ave., El Centro
1011 W Olive Ave., Merced
5901 Florin Rd., Florin
1700 Stoneridge Dr., Pleasanton
100 Santa Rosa Plz, Santa Rosa
3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa

Colorado

Sears:
7001 S University Blvd, Centennial
10785 W Colfax Ave., Lakewood

Connecticut

Sears:
850 Hartford Tnpk, Waterford
1201 Boston Post Rd Sp 2095, Milford

Florida

Kmart:
12350 SW 8th St., Miami
900 NW 76 Boulevard, Gainesville

Sears:
733 N Highway 231, Panama City
1050 S Babcock St., Melbourne
3100 SW College Rd., Ste 300, Ocala
3800 Us Highway 98 N Ste 500, Lakeland
303 Us Hwy 301 Blvd W, Bradenton
300 Mary Esther Blvd, Mary Esther

Georgia

Kmart:
400 Crosstown Road, Peachtree City
6239 Turner Lake Road Covington

Illinois

Kmart:
3701 Broadway St., Quincy
5000 23rd Ave., Moline
4210 N Harlem Ave., Norridge

Sears:
3340 Mall Loop Dr., Joliet

Indiana

Kmart:
430 W Ridge Rd, Griffith
723 3rd Ave, Jasper
2307 Superior, Webster City
6780 W Washington St., Indianapolis

Sears:
3401 S Us Highway 41, Terre Haute
460 N Milwaukee St., Boise
1251 Us Highway 31 N, Greenwood

Iowa

Kmart:
2803 E Kanesville Blvd, Council Bluffs
1111 N 2Nd, Cherokee

Kansas

Kmart:
400 South Broadway, Salina
7836 State Ave., Kansas City

Kentucky

Kmart:
600 C W Stevens Blvd, Grayson
2625 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green
Northridge S/C Us Hwy 127, Russell Springs

Sears:
4807 Outer Loop, Louisville-Okolona

Louisiana

Kmart:
7000 Veterans Memorial, Metairie

Maine

Kmart:
417 Main St., Madawaska

Maryland

Kmart:
835 Solomons Island Rd N, Prince Frederick
6163 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill

Sears:
400 N Center St., Westminster
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
15700 Emerald Way, Bowie

Massachusetts

Sears:
1235 Worcester Rd., Natick

Michigan

Kmart:
06600 M-66 North, Charlevoix
1025 M-24, Lake Orion

Sears:
2100 Southfield Rd., Lincoln Park
900 Briarwood Cir., Ann Arbor

Minnesota

Sears:
12431 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka
425 Rice St., St Paul

Missouri

Kmart:
2901-5 N Belt Hwy, St. Joseph
7100 Nw Prairie View Rd., Kansas City
1 Flower Valley Shp Ctr, Florissant

Nevada

Sears:
1245 W Warm Springs Rd., Henderson

New Hampshire

Sears:
50 Fox Run Rd Ste 74 Portsmouth

New Jersey

Kmart:
779 Delsea Dr N, Glassboro

Sears:
1750 Deptford Center Rd., Deptford
1500 Highway 35, Middletown

New Mexico

Sears:
6600 Menaul Blvd Ne Ste 700, Coronado

New York

Kmart:
987 Route 6, Mahopac
2590 Military Rd., Niagara Falls
93 West Campbell Rd., Schenectady
349 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca
8363 Lewiston Rd., Batavia

Sears:
Rt 394 & Hunt Blvd, Lakewood
600 Lee Blvd, Yorktown Hts, NY
75 W Route 59 Ste 100, Nanuet
1111 Franklin Ave, Garden City

North Carolina

Kmart:
1530 East Broad St., Statesville
1001 Patton Ave., Asheville
4500 Western Blvd., Raleigh

Sears:
703 N Berkeley Blvd, Goldsboro
11033 Carolina Place Pkwy, Pineville
400 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville

Ohio

Kmart:
15891 State Rt 170, East Liverpool
17840 Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

Sears:
5320 Youngstown Rd., Niles

Oklahoma

Sears:
3201 W Main St., Norman
6929 S Memorial Dr., Tulsa Woodland Hls

Oregon

Kmart:
3955 S W Murray Blvd, Beaverton
827 Lancaster Dr., Ne Salem (Lancaster)

Sears:
9800 Sw Washington Square Rd., Washington Sq

Pennsylvania

Kmart:
720 Clairton Blvd/Rte 51, Pleasant Hills
528 W Plank Rd., Altoona
1502 South Fourth St., Allentown
1000 Nutt Rd., Phoenixville
1170 Mae St., Hummelstown
100 Tarentum Rd, New Kensington
1180 Walnut Bottom Rd., Carlisle
880 Butler St., Pittsburgh
3205 Lincoln Hwy, Thorndale
111 Hulst Dr, Ste 722, Matamoras

Sears:
5522 Shaffer Rd Ste 129, Dubois
2300 E Lincoln Hwy, Langhrn/Oxford Vly
100 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem/Crnwls Hts

South Carolina

Kmart:
129 West Butler Ave., Mauldin
2302 Cherry Rd., Rock Hill

Tennessee

Kmart:
6909 Maynardville Pike NE, Knoxville

Sears:
2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville
2100 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga
2800 N Germantown Prkway, Cordova
7600H Kingston Pike, West Town

Texas

Sears:
2605 Preston Rd., Frisco
2002 S Expy 83, Harlingen
6002 Slide Rd., Lubbock
1000 E 41st, Austin
6301 NW Loop 410, San Antonio
3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd., Southwest Ctr
2501 Irving Mall, Irving
2901 S Capitol Of Texas Hwy, Austin/Barton Creek
7508 N Navarro St., Victoria

Virginia

Kmart:
118 Waller Mill Rd., Williamsburg
6364 Springfield Plaza, Springfield
2712 W Main St., Waynesboro

Sears:
100 Newmarket Fair Mall, Hampton

Washington

Kmart:
1001 E Sunset Dr., Bellingham

Sears:
3500 S Meridian Ste 900, Puyallup

West Virginia

Kmart:
1701 4th Ave W, Charleston

Wyoming

Kmart:
4000 East 2nd St., Casper

Sears:
701 SE Wyoming Blvd, Casper
9520 Mall Rd., Westover/Morgantown

