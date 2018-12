NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some people eager to say goodbye to 2018 will get their chance at “Good Riddance Day” today.

The event, now in its 12th year, begins at noon in Times Square Plaza between 45th and 46th streets.

People will get rid of bad memories from the past year, written down on paper then shredded into thousands of pieces.

As a forward-looking alternative, people can also write wishes for 2019 on confetti to rain down when the clock strikes midnight.