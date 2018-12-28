NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Instagram has some explaining to do…

The social media site apparently tested changes on Thursday morning to the way users view their feeds… and people kinda freaked out, reports CBS2’s Alex Denis.

Normally, users just scroll down vertically through posts of people they follow.

With the tested format, you had to swipe and tap through your feed just like you would through Instagram stories.

The unexpected change quickly trended on twitter with users voicing that they didn’t exactly like the change.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri called the move a “small test” that went “broader than they expected.”

So, everyone can relax now that Instagram is back to normal.