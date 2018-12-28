TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey health officials have quarantined a Pennsylvania dairy farm after a man was contaminated by drug-resistant bacteria in his raw milk.

According to the New Jersey Department of Health, the man from New York became sick from consuming unpasteurized dairy products from Miller’s Biodiversity Farm in Lancaster County.

Doctors later diagnosed him with Brucellosis; an illness caused by Brucella bacteria that is usually passed between animals and can end up in their milk.

New Jersey bans the sale of raw dairy products in the state over public health concerns. As a result, only three cases of Brucellosis have been reported in the last five years.

“It is illegal in New Jersey to sell or distribute raw milk or products because of the severe health risks associated with them,” Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said in a statement. “In general, unpasteurized milk can contain dangerous bacteria, so if you have consumed raw milk products and become ill, immediately seek medical care and inform your health care provider of the raw milk consumption.”

The harmful strain found in the Quarryville farm was Brucella RB51, form of the bacteria which resistant to common medications used to treat the illness in people.

The most common symptoms of the illness include fever, sweats, chills, weight loss, headache, fatigue and muscle and joint pain.

“Symptoms may appear up to six months after exposure. In severe cases, infections of the central nervous system or lining of the heart may occur,” the New Jersey warning added.

State health officials are urging anyone who suspects they’ve been consumed the contaminated milk from Miller’s Biodiversity Farm to contact their local county health department.