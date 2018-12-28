NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – On the third day of Christmas, holiday heartache for one suburban family.

Thursday night a group of kids vandalized the decorations outside their home.

It was captured on surveillance video.

The family puts the reason for the season front and center at their house while also enjoying all the traditions that make Christmas such a joy, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

So you can imagine their seasonal sadness over the vandalism of the display on their property.

Four youngsters, all appear to be boys, attacked the light-up reindeer that brightened the family’s front yard.

“These kids look like they’re about 11, 12. I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?'” Where are the parents, kind of?” the homeowner told Aiello. “I’m still kind of in shock that they’re so little.”

The video shows the smallest of the children hang back and not actually damage anything, but the other three stomp or knock over each member of the reindeer family. The apparent ringleader takes a moment to unplug the lights, before running away with the others.

“They broke it, they broke it, okay. I just want their parents to kind of know, to hopefully talk to them, make them understand it’s not right,” the homeowner said. “But I mean what can you do, hopefully the police find them.”

Police say there were other instances of vandalism in the neighborhood near New Rochelle High School Thursday night.

The young men in the video may face consequences beyond ending up on the naughty list.