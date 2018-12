NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York Police Department is planning ahead for the New Year’s Eve crowds.

An estimated 1 million people gather around Times Square each New Year’s.

With the ball getting a crystal facelift, the event is sure to be a good show.

People traveling through and around Times Square in the days ahead can expect more barriers and a heavier police presence ahead of the 2019 celebration.