NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new study says New York high rents take a big toll during the holidays, plunging many tenants into sizable debt.

Real estate blog RENTCafe used census, labor and retail sales data.

They found that the average American renter is $400 in debt this time of year after gift buying and other holiday expenditures.

They say the average renter in the New York metro area is $4,200 in debt by New Year’s Day, more than ten times as much.

Renters in San Diego had the second-toughest time making ends meet, ending the holiday season with $1,700 in debt.