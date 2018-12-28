GREENLAWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island church is looking for two Grinches who stole someone’s purse during Christmas Eve mass.

The duo was caught on camera swiping a woman’s purse as people got up to receive holy communion at St. Francis of Assisi in Greenlawn on Dec. 24.

The suspects were seen walking down the pews before one of the women grabs the purse and leaves the church – hiding the stolen bag under a jacket.

Suffolk County police said credit cards that were inside the stolen purse have already been used by the thieves.

Anyone with information about the purse snatchers is asked to call Suffolk Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.