NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New research finds more and more people are visiting urgent care centers when they are sick.

The research in JAMA Internal Medicine finds the number of people treated at urgent care centers has more than doubled over the past eight years, while visits to primary care doctors and the emergency room for non-life threatening conditions are declining.

Dr. J.D. Zipkin says the centers treat a wide range of conditions, from cold and flu to broken bones and injuries that need stitches.

Zipkin says urgent care should not replace regular doctor visits and that emergencies always require a trip to the ER.

“The time that is not appropriate to go to urgent care is things that really need the emergency room like heart attack, strokes, major motor vehicle accidents or any other large trauma that really needs an emergency room,” he said.

Most urgent care visits do cost significantly less than an emergency room visit, and are similar in price to a primary care visit.

Doctors say you always keep in mind the severity of your condition. Other reasons to head straight to the emergency room instead of urgent care include difficulty breathing or serious burns.