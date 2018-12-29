NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead and another is in police custody after a chain reaction car crash in Manhattan Saturday morning.

Authorities say the multi-car accident took place around 7:30 a.m. in Tribeca near Laight and West Streets. Police sources told CBS2 that one car may have been speeding when it crashed into another vehicle, starting the deadly chain reaction.

The FDNY said the crash started a fire in one of the cars. One person was killed, another is in critical condition, and two more people suffered minor injuries.

Sources told CBS2 that the person in custody was involved in the crash and was allegedly attempting to flee the scene of the deadly accident.