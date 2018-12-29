WEST SAYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There was a truly lucky dog on Long Island Saturday morning after police and good Samaritans rescued a lost hound from the Great South Bay.

Suffolk County police say they were called to the dock on West Avenue in West Sayville by a woman who spotted a dog struggling to stay afloat on some debris in the water.

Officers Ryan McAdam and Dave Verrelli arrived just after 8 a.m. to help two good Samaritans rescue the desperate pup. Police say Ary McCarthy and Beth Higbie had jumped in to save the dog as both officers helped get them all back on land.

The dog the group had rescued was not some unlucky stray. Wilbur, a hound mix, had actually wandered away from his owner’s yard in West Sayville and somehow ended up in the water.

Luckily, Wilbur is expected to make a full recovery after he was checked out at a Sayville animal hospital and he’s already been reunited with his owner.