NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a 32-year-old man was shot to death in the Bronx Friday night, marking the city’s first reported homicide in seven days.

According to authorities, the victim was found just after 10 p.m. outside of an apartment on Southern Boulevard with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Despite a week-long stretch without a killing and the NYPD’s repeated assurances that crime is down, some of the facts are not matching the city’s narrative.

Following several violent incidents on the subway that were caught on camera, the NYPD said transit crimes are up 2.5 percent compared to last year.

Although slightly lower overall, assaults in the transit system are reportedly up 4.8 percent and robberies are up 7.6 percent.

In November, a disturbing string of random assaults in Hell’s Kitchen revealed that felony assaults had jumped by ten percent in the area since 2017.

That same month, NYPD commissioner James O’Neill reported that hate crimes in the five boroughs had spiked, especially against the Jewish community.

Over 300 hate crimes were reported through October and anti-Semitic attacks had exploded by 22 percent.

In July, the police also announced that rapes are up by a staggering 34 percent through first six months of 2018.