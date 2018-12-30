Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re looking at another dry day to finish out the weekend, but it will be colder. After an early high in the upper 50s yesterday, temps gradually fell though the day and we’re starting off in the 20s and 30s!

We’ll reach a seasonable high in the low 40s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. It stays quiet again tonight.

New Year’s Eve starts off dry with just increasing clouds through the morning. Rain moves in mid afternoon and yes… hangs around through midnight. Grab the umbrella if you’re headed out to ring in the New Year!

On the plus side, it’ll be a mild night with a temp right around 48 at midnight. Then, temps continue to climb overnight and climbing to near 60 New Year’s Day! It dries out early and the sun returns.

Have a good one!