NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An early morning house fire in Nassau County has sent several people to the hospital.

Flames erupted out of a New Hyde Park home around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, forcing a child to leap from a window onto a parked car to escape the blaze.

Firefighters had to rescue a grandmother and another child from inside the home on North 12th Street. The children’s grandfather made it out of the house without being injured.

The grandmother and granddaughter rescued by first responders, as well as the grandson who jumped out of a window, were all taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

At its height, the blaze reached two alarms and needed 200 firefighters to help contain it.

Authorities tell CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas they are now investigating what sparked the devastating fire.