NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Miracle and Paloma.

Miracle is a 10-year-old, nine-pound, Shih Tzu/Poodle mix. She’s housebroken, loving, and enjoys playing with her toys.

Miracle was brought to the Humane Society by the police. She had been neglected and needed medical care, but is now in great shape and ready to be adopted.

Paloma is a six-year-old, 22-pound Poodle.

She’s also housebroken and hypoallergenic. Paloma was raised alone, so an only-dog-home may be ideal. She loves people and going for walks.

We have a very special Furry Friend update on last weekend’s guest, Maja.

The three-month-old Shepherd/Ridgeback mix from St. Thomas has been adopted by Linda and Kevin, who live in Hudson, New York.

The couple already had a two and a half year-old lab/hound mix named Ebby. The new owners say Ebby loved Maja right away and will be a big help training her.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.