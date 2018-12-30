HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A massive parking headache on Long Island is finally coming to an end.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino announced Sunday that the Hicksville Commuter Parking Garage is reopening on New Year’s Eve, starting at 5 a.m.

“While the structural problems didn’t develop on my watch, I’m happy to deliver real results and thank commuters for their patience,” Saladino said in a statement.

The Hicksville garage closed for extensive repairs in September and took away over 1,400 spots from LIRR commuters.

Structural crack repairs, concrete deck reinforcement, new heating, waterproofing, and fire alarm systems were all part of the nearly four-month-long renovation.

Area residents were forced to find alternative parking garages or take commuter shuttles from a former Sears parking lot a half a mile away from the rail station.

The town added that those alternate routes will continue to operate until Jan. 11.

The garage will stay open from 5 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, but it will be closed on weekends.

Authorities added that only Town of Oyster Bay residents with valid commuter parking permits can use the reopened garage.