BREAKING:Jets Fire Head Coach Todd Bowles
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NYC Finally Responds Sunday, But Not Until After Bronx Borough President Diaz Calls City Hall Out On Twitter
Filed Under:Bronx, Local TV, New York, NYCHA, Reena Roy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Elected officials are calling on the New York City Housing Authority to step up and clean up.

This after huge piles of trash grew at the Sonia Sotomayor Houses in the Bronx, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

garbage2 1 Huge Garbage Pile At NYCHA Building Creates Awful Stench

An enormous pile of garbage grew for days outside NYCHA’s Sonia Sotomayor Houses in the Bronx before a local lawmaker to the city to task on social media. (Photo: CBS2)

The Department of Sanitation and NYCHA workers arrived on the scene Sunday evening, but not before massive piles of garbage sat around and rotted for days.

“It really stinks. It’s horrible,” Iris Rojas said.

“It smells like a bunch of cabbage and lot of dirty diapers. Nasty,” Bella Rojas added.

The odor was so pungent Iris Rojas rushed her young daughter away in the middle of our interview.

“Cover your nose. Come on, I feel like there’s something in the air,” she said. “We have to get going. It smells.”

MORENYCHA Tenants In East Harlem Without Hot Water For A Week

People who live here say the collection area on Watson Avenue near Beach Avenue is often unpleasant, but not usually like this.

“I’m not surprised because it’s always very stinky over here. Trash always looks like it’s going to go up into the trees,” Sotomayor Houses resident Jordan Robinson said. “But this is the worst I’ve seen.”

MOREReady For NYCHA 2.0? Mayor Promises Public Housing Fixes Are Imminent

An emergency team of NYCHA and Department of Sanitation workers were on the scene Sunday night, just hours after Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. tweeted a video.

“Somebody in City Hall just doesn’t care,” Diaz said. “Have the New York City Housing Authority do their job.”

A NYCHA spokesperson told CBS2’s Roy the trash compactors at the housing complex have been broken, causing the pileup.

MORECity Faces January 31 Deadline To Deliver NYCHA Repair Plan

In an interview with WNYC Radio on Friday. Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged more needs to be done in the new year for NYCHA residents.

“The situation for our public housing residents is not what it should be,” de Blasio said. “It’s unacceptable to me. We made a lot of investments. We’ve made a lot of changes. We have new leadership, but we’ve got to turn the corner in 2019.”

A NYCHA spokesperson said while the machines are being repaired the agency will be keeping a close eye on this garbage collection area to make sure it doesn’t build up like this again.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s