EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Todd Bowles era in New York is over.

The Jets officially fired their head coach on Sunday night, just hours after a 38-3 season-ending loss to the New England Patriots.

The move was expected. Bowles had a disappointing four-year tenure with the Jets. After a 10-6 season in 2015, he managed just a 14-34 record over the last three years.

Despite the team showing signs of improvement, especially rookie Sam Darnold establishing himself as a franchise quarterback, a 4-12 was nowhere near good enough to save the 55-year-old Bowles’ job. A string of ugly losses to Cleveland, Jacksonville and Buffalo — the aftermath of each filled with calls questioning the team’s preparation — hurt Bowles’ falling stock even more.

The Jets committed 16 penalties for 172 yards in a 44-38 overtime loss to visiting Green Bay on Dec. 23, further adding the mounting evidence against Bowles, a coach many thought would be the answer following the tumultuous Rex Ryan years that preceded him.

When asked recently about whether he deserved to stay in charge of Gang Green, Bowles told reporters his record speaks for itself.

