EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Todd Bowles era in New York is reportedly coming to an end on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, the Jets’ head coach is expected to be fired following the team’s week 17 matchup against the Patriots. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday night that sources close to the Jets said the dismissal will come shortly after the season finale in Foxboro.

And the news that has been clear for weeks: The #Jets are expected to fire coach Todd Bowles following the 2018 season. Story here https://t.co/GFgdqCLmx1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2018

Bowles has had a disappointing four-year tenure with the Jets. After a 10-6 season in 2015, he has managed just a 14-33 record over the last three years.

Despite the team showing signs of improvement, especially with rookie Sam Darnold under center, a 4-11 record entering Sunday appears to not be good enough for the 55-year-old to keep his job. A string of ugly losses to the Browns, Jaguars, and Bills – where the team’s preparation was called into question – hurt Bowles’ falling stock even further.

“I honestly don’t worry about that at all,” Bowles said in an interview with The Associated Press earlier this month. “I go day by day and take my job day by day and coach the hell out of them. I don’t worry about yesterday, and I don’t worry about tomorrow. I honestly don’t.”

When asked recently about whether he deserved to stay in charge of Gang Green, Bowles told reporters the record (24-39) spoke for itself.