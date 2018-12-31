By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday afternoon and Happy New Year’s Eve! It’s shaping up to be a busy holiday – rain is moving in this afternoon and it’ll be quite soggy this evening! If you have plans to head out for some New Year’s festivities, bring the umbrella and rain jacket. Rain will be heavy at times tonight, through midnight, before tapering off in the pre-dawn hours.

Temps will also be on the mild side and will actually rise overnight. Expect 50s as the early-morning high temp with some folks even getting into the lower 60s… a far cry from the brutal single-digit cold one year ago. Temps will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s for the afternoon with crisp, gusty conditions.

Tomorrow will be a much colder day with a mix of sun and clouds as highs only top off at 40, which is more seasonable. We’ll then be watching our next chance for precipitation late Thursday…more details on that to come.