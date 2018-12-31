PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Good things keep coming for a runaway cow who got loose after jumping off a truck on a New Jersey highway last Thursday.

“Briana” was about 10 minutes from the slaughterhouse when she battled her way off the truck.

Police finally caught up with the more than 1,000-pound cow and brought her to Skylands Animal Sanctuary in Wantage to get checked out.

That’s where she gave birth to a healthy calf on Saturday.

The sanctuary named the baby girl “Winter.”

Both mom and the calf are said to be doing great.