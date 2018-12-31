NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 62-year-old man is dead after being shot in what police say may have been a drug deal gone bad.

Authorities say the fatal encounter took place at a West Village apartment near Bedford and Christopher Streets.

Police were called to the building around 5 p.m. Monday evening and found the victim shot in the torso.

Paige Maloof has lived across the street for more than four years and claims violence in the area is rare.

“We were looking out our window and saw a fire truck, probably three cop cars and we saw the tape, an ambulance, there was a bunch of commotion,” Maloof told CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

“It’s a little scary, this neighborhood is so safe so we’ve never really thought anything could happen.”

The victim was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital in serious condition but later died of his injuries.

Police now believe the shooting was sparked by drug deal and was not a home invasion. No signs of forced entry into the apartment was found by investigators.