SADDLE BROOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A lawsuit has been filed against a New Jersey surgical center where thousands of patients may have been exposed to several blood-borne diseases like HIV and hepatitis.

Attorney Sanford Rubenstein announced Monday that he’s already signed on to represent six people who were among a group of nearly 3,800 patients who treated at HealthPlus Surgical Center in Saddle Brook.

A state health report found medical equipment at the facility was not properly sterilized; some tools were reportedly even rusted.

The center was briefly closed in September and was forced to notify nine months-worth of patients that they may have been infected.

3,778 people were told to get blood tests, but those who have are still awaiting the results.

“I’m just left in panic and fear. I’m depressed. All i want to know is what’s going on,” Kristin DeBenedictis said.

The sterilization problems occurred from January to September. HealthPlus has since reopened.

As part of a corrective plan implemented with the center’s reopening, HealthPlus must conduct quarterly infection control audits and sterilization audits every six months. Blood testing for all the affected patients is also being done free of charge.