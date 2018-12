NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – City workers didn’t even have to wait until the new year for a planned increase in the minimum wage: It went up at midnight last night.

The new rate will be $15.00 an hour, rising from $13.00.

The new rate will apply to fast food workers and other businesses with at least 11 people.

The minimum wage on Long Island will climb to $12:00, up one dollar.

Today the minimum wage went up statewide, rising to $15 in New York City. Cheers to that! #NewYearsEve 🥂 pic.twitter.com/AZ6pINS5iI — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 31, 2018

The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25.